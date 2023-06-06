Lexus SUV stolen in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are on the lookout for a Lexus SUV after it was reportedly stolen from a south-end hotel parking lot on Monday.

Just after 5 a.m., police said they were contacted by a man who reported a white 2022 Lexus RX 350 was stolen from the parking lot.

Investigators said a GPS tracker showed the vehicle had stopped in Puslinch shortly after the theft occurred.

Then officers went to the address where the discarded tracker was found, along with some of the victim’s personal property on a lawn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.