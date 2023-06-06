Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lexus SUV stolen in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 6, 2023 10:48 am
Lexus SUV stolen in Guelph - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are on the lookout for a Lexus SUV after it was reportedly stolen from a south-end hotel parking lot on Monday.

Just after 5 a.m., police said they were contacted by a man who reported a white 2022 Lexus RX 350 was stolen from the parking lot.

Investigators said a GPS tracker showed the vehicle had stopped in Puslinch shortly after the theft occurred.

Then officers went to the address where the discarded tracker was found, along with some of the victim’s personal property on a lawn.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeStolen SUVGuelph TheftLexus RX 350Stolen SUV Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content