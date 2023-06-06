Manitoba announces free Family Fishing Weekend at provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to take advantage of the onset of summer weather and take the family to a provincial park or go fishing this weekend?

The province says Manitoba’s provincial parks will be free to visit from Friday through Sunday, and you won’t need a licence to fish during the same period.

Natural resources minister Greg Nesbitt said the Family Fishing Weekend applies at provincial parks across Manitoba, although national parks still require a federal fishing licence.

“Summer is almost here and we know Manitobans treasure these warm, late spring weekends,” Nesbitt said in a statement Tuesday.

“Throughout this weekend, residents and visitors will be able to fish for free while also enjoying free access to our beautiful provincial parks.”

All other fishing regulations, including size limits, still apply, and while vehicles won’t need a permit to visit provincial parks, regular camping fees are still in place at provincial campgrounds.

The province is encouraging Manitobans to check park conditions before heading out this weekend, to make sure there are no closures or other advisories, including fire restrictions.