Crime

Muslim community to host vigil marking 2nd anniversary of deadly London, Ont., attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 6:34 am
A destroyed street sign at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Members of the Muslim community in London will host a vigil to mark the second anniversary of the worst mass killing in the city's history. View image in full screen
A destroyed street sign at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Members of the Muslim community in London will host a vigil to mark the second anniversary of the worst mass killing in the city's history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock
Members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., are to host a vigil today to mark the second anniversary of the worst mass killing in the city’s history.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were run down by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021. The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Prosecutors allege the attack was an act of terrorism targeting London’s Muslim community. Nathaniel Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is set to stand trial in September.

Maryam Al-Sabawi, who is 16-years-old and was friends with Yumna, is helping to organize the vigil and says the theme for this year is “resilience.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event begins at 7 p.m. in London. Mayor Josh Morgan, Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby, and members of the

Afzaal family are among those expected to speak at the vigil.

Click to play video: 'London, Ont., marks 1 year since attack on Muslim family'
London, Ont., marks 1 year since attack on Muslim family
