Crime

Cathédrale Street building severely damaged in arson attack: Montreal police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 7:06 am
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Que. View image in full screen
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Que. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A downtown building was severely damaged by an arson attack early Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m., a 911 call reported someone throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a building on Cathédrale Street, near Saint-Antoine Street West. According to police, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze. There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

The criminal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

The building is located in a busy area, near Place du Canada, an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada office, and a bus terminal.

Cathédrale Street was closed south of Saint-Antoine Street to assist in the investigation.

— with files from Global’s Matilda Cerone

PoliceSPVMArsonFirefightersVille-MarieMolotov Cocktailarson attack cathedrale streetcathedral street
© 2023 The Canadian Press

