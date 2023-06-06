Cathédrale Street building severely damaged in arson attack: Montreal police

See more sharing options

A downtown building was severely damaged by an arson attack early Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m., a 911 call reported someone throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a building on Cathédrale Street, near Saint-Antoine Street West. According to police, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze. There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

The criminal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

The building is located in a busy area, near Place du Canada, an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada office, and a bus terminal.

Cathédrale Street was closed south of Saint-Antoine Street to assist in the investigation.

— with files from Global’s Matilda Cerone