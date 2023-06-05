Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Grand opening held at new Oliver, B.C. organic compost facility

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 8:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Grand opening held at new Oliver organic compost facility'
Grand opening held at new Oliver organic compost facility
The community of Oliver is now home to a new composting facility. The $1.9-million project has been in the works for several years and on Monday, it officially opened. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Local officials gathered on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new organic composting facility at the Oliver, B.C., landfill.

The facility is almost ready to begin the composting process, however, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) still has to install some pipes.

“We just did a ribbon-cutting on the compost facility — one of the benefits of it, is it’s extending the life of the landfill in my understanding, which is really important,” said the Mayor of Oliver Martin Johansen.

“It helps people lighten up the demand on their pocketbooks and help some environmental side. So, it’s a pretty awesome project. I’m excited and congratulations to the team to help make it happen,” said MLA for Boundary-Similkameen Roly Russell.

Click to play video: 'Penticton book recycling project successful so far'
Penticton book recycling project successful so far

The facility is designed to take yard waste that the landfill currently takes in but doesn’t compost.

Story continues below advertisement

According to RDOS Solid Waste Senior Manager, Andrew Reeder, the RDOS is looking into curbside collection in the future for food waste that can be composted alongside yard waste.

“Usually, it goes either up north to a place where it’s burned or part of our landfill here operations. This will help divert quite a bit of waste. In the future, we’re looking at diverting about 26 per cent of our organics that might be going into our landfill or more,” said Reeder.

“Curbside collection system for food waste, that will be brought here amongst with our yard waste, and all that together be composted together. Then we’ll be creating a product that we can sell.”

More on Science and Tech

The facility will process compost through various stages of curing.

The end compost product will meet organic certified standards that can be used anywhere and will be available for the public to purchase.

“It started off just as a means to divert waste and really the big thing with it was expanding the life of our landfill. And by doing this, we can extend the life of our landfill by about 26 per cent — that was the real impetus behind where the project started,” said Reeder.

“From a greenhouse gas perspective, this is a way to really help reduce waste as well and I think we’re looking at about 14 per cent as a total reduction in greenhouse gases from the Oliver and Area C areas.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Penticton compost concerns following report'
Penticton compost concerns following report

Meanwhile, the project was largely funded by the Province’s Organics Infrastructure program, which provided $800,000 of the total cost of $1.9 million.

The program is cost-shared by the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, the provincial government, and the Regional District.

“Well needed composting system to extend the life of value all over landfill, it will give us considerably more life,” said RDOS Area C Director Rick Knodel.

“It’s been done quite nicely with a minimum load on the taxpayer — actually, there is no load at this point. So, anything that’s no burden to the taxpayer at this point in life is a good thing.”

The compost facility is expected to be fully up and running within the next month.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Poor recycling practices in Central Okanagan cost taxpayers thousands of dollars'
Poor recycling practices in Central Okanagan cost taxpayers thousands of dollars
south okanaganFood WasteCompostcompostingCarbon Footprintyard wasteGreenhouse gassesCompost FacilityOliver LandfillOliver organic composting facility
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content