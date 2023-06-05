Ancaster Mill Race to celebrate 40th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Ancaster Mill Run celebrates a big milestone this year.

The event, which supports Ancaster Community Services, is in its 40th year. It was launched in 1983 during Ancaster Heritage Days.

“If you look around at all the road races, especially in the area, you’d be hard press to find something that’s been around as long as this, so it’s pretty special.”

Event coordinator Michelle Pauls says she’s expecting a good event with lots of runners. She says the 1km kids event is pretty much sold out, but the adult 5k and 10k events have a few openings still.

The annual road race on Tuesday begins and ends at the Morgan Firestone Arena on Jerseyville Road.

Pauls says the race has traditionally been on a Tuesday.

“Originally, the race started as a celebration of the Ancaster Heritage Days, and … in the beginning, they wanted something every day of the week. So Tuesday night was the night they picked for the run.”

Even if you’re not a runner, you can still go out and cheer.

“The race course is challenging. They have to go up and down that Jerseyville hill, so the more people on that hill to cheer them on, the better.”

For more information about the event, go to the Ancaster Mill Run website.