Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of pointing a firearm in east Hamilton neighbourhood: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:25 pm
Police say they arrested a Hamilton, Ont. man Saturday night at a business in the city's east end after an incident involving a firearm near Queenston Road and Centennial Parkway South. View image in full screen
Police say they arrested a Hamilton, Ont. man Saturday night at a business in the city's east end after an incident involving a firearm near Queenston Road and Centennial Parkway South. Melissa Ford / provided to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at another person in the east end.

Police say they responded to a call about an individual with a firearm around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Centennial Parkway and Neil Avenue.

“A citizen was walking his dog in the area, when a male exited a residence, began yelling and pointed a firearm at the victim,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in an email.

A foot pursuit between officers and the suspect would end around 8 p.m. in a business at a plaza on Queenston Road at Centennial, according to Bharaj.

A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun would be seized in the arrest.

The 21-year-old accused is facing 11 charges, including unauthorized possession of a handgun, pointing a firearm, and assault with a weapon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saara Chaudry takes us behind the scenes of ‘The Muppets Mayhem’'
Saara Chaudry takes us behind the scenes of ‘The Muppets Mayhem’
Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceFirearmHamilton CrimeQueenston RoadCentennial ParkwayHamilton gun crimeHamilton Arrestneil avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content