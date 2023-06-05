Man accused of pointing a firearm in east Hamilton neighbourhood: police

See more sharing options

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at another person in the east end.

Police say they responded to a call about an individual with a firearm around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Centennial Parkway and Neil Avenue.

“A citizen was walking his dog in the area, when a male exited a residence, began yelling and pointed a firearm at the victim,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in an email.

A foot pursuit between officers and the suspect would end around 8 p.m. in a business at a plaza on Queenston Road at Centennial, according to Bharaj.

A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun would be seized in the arrest.

The 21-year-old accused is facing 11 charges, including unauthorized possession of a handgun, pointing a firearm, and assault with a weapon.