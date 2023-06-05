Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: High temperature of 36 C for Thursday

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:05 pm
An upper ridge of high pressure builds in the heat this week. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure builds in the heat this week. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sunshine will dominate Monday with temperatures returning to the mid-20s C but it’s later in the week when the heat really sets in.

By mid-week afternoon highs in the upper 20s C.

An upper ridge of high pressure brings back even hotter weather on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s C under sunny skies.

The mercury could make it up to 36 C on Thursday as a mix of sun and cloud returns to the region.

The ridge breaks down on Friday with clouds and rain as afternoon temperatures return to the upper 20s C.

A risk of thunderstorms lingers Saturday before some sunny breaks wrap up the weekend on Sunday as daytime highs hover in the high 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
BC weatherSunshineokanagan weatherHot Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content