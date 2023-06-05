Okanagan weather: High temperature of 36 C for Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine will dominate Monday with temperatures returning to the mid-20s C but it’s later in the week when the heat really sets in.

By mid-week afternoon highs in the upper 20s C.

An upper ridge of high pressure brings back even hotter weather on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s C under sunny skies.

The mercury could make it up to 36 C on Thursday as a mix of sun and cloud returns to the region.

The ridge breaks down on Friday with clouds and rain as afternoon temperatures return to the upper 20s C.

A risk of thunderstorms lingers Saturday before some sunny breaks wrap up the weekend on Sunday as daytime highs hover in the high 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

