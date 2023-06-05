Menu

Fire

Quebec in ‘difficult situation’ as tally of wildfires keeps rising, Legault says

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:36 pm
Quebec wildfires prompt over 10,000 people to evacuate
Forest fires in Quebec have prompted thousands to evacuate over the weekend as the Canadian Armed Forces geared up to help fight the threat. As Global's Felicia Parrillo reports, the situation in the region of Abitibi is critical.
Quebec will receive help from abroad in the coming days as about 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to raging wildfires, the province’s premier announced Monday.

François Legault’s update on the situation comes as the tally rises to 164 wildfires burning across the province, including at least 114 that are out of control.

“We’re in a difficult situation with the forest fires,” said Legault, adding the priority to ensure the safety of affected residents. “There are many.”

No deaths have been reported in the province to date, according to Legault, but the damage has been extensive especially in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Côte-Nord regions.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Clova in the Mauricie region had to be abandoned. It is home to about 36 people, Legault said.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to save the municipality,” Legault said. “The fire was too strong.”

Earlier in the day, the minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, Kateri Champagne Jourdain, told reporters in Sept-Îles, Que., that the blazes in her region northeast of Quebec City are unprecedented. One of the two fires threatening Sept-Îles is about six or seven kilometres from the city.

Jourdain says 138 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers arrived in the area Sunday. Another 100 are expected Monday, she said, adding that the troops have received training so that they can support Quebec’s wilderness firefighters.

As the wildfires burn, Legault said the province will receive additional support from abroad including the United States and France to help get the flames under control.

“In the next week, there will be manpower that arrives,” he told reporters.

The premier admitted Quebec hasn’t been able to count on other provinces for assistance as they face their own forest fires. The province is also in discussion with Costa Rica and Portugal, according to Legault.

The smoke and haze are so thick from the fires that Environment Canada issued smog warnings for many regions, spanning as far as Montreal. Legault urged people to be cautious.

— with files from The Canadian Press

