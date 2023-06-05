Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some residents near Centennial Lake evacuate as Ontario wildfires burn: township

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 12:38 pm
A photo of the fire around Centennial Lake. View image in full screen
A photo of the fire around Centennial Lake. Twitter / @mcoates_rnp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A township in eastern Ontario says it’s working with provincial police to evacuate some residents near a wildfire around Centennial Lake.

Madawaska Township says as of Sunday a 24-hour evacuation notice has been issued for some seasonal residents around the 50-hectare fire near Centennial Lake, about 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.

A provincial forest fire update Sunday says there were 34 out-of-control wildfires across the northeast and northwest regions of Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires in Canada: Poilievre asked about national firefighting service'
Wildfires in Canada: Poilievre asked about national firefighting service
Story continues below advertisement

The province says 12 crews and three helicopters have been assigned to a 9,000-hectare wildfire burning north of Sioux Lookout, the largest of note in Ontario.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has restricted travel around a nearly 7,000-hectare wildfire near Wawa and around several smaller fires burning near Cochrane.

Trending Now

Wildfires burning in Nova Scotia and Quebec have forced thousands of people from their homes and Alberta recently ended a related provincewide state of emergency.

OntarioCanada wildfiresOntario fireOntario firesOntario wildfireCentennial LakeCentennial Lake fireMadawaska TownshipMadawaska Township fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content