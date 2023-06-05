Some residents near Centennial Lake evacuate as Ontario wildfires burn: township

See more sharing options

A township in eastern Ontario says it’s working with provincial police to evacuate some residents near a wildfire around Centennial Lake.

Madawaska Township says as of Sunday a 24-hour evacuation notice has been issued for some seasonal residents around the 50-hectare fire near Centennial Lake, about 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.

A provincial forest fire update Sunday says there were 34 out-of-control wildfires across the northeast and northwest regions of Ontario.

The province says 12 crews and three helicopters have been assigned to a 9,000-hectare wildfire burning north of Sioux Lookout, the largest of note in Ontario.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has restricted travel around a nearly 7,000-hectare wildfire near Wawa and around several smaller fires burning near Cochrane.

Wildfires burning in Nova Scotia and Quebec have forced thousands of people from their homes and Alberta recently ended a related provincewide state of emergency.