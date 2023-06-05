Two teens arrested in April boat arson in Guelph

See more sharing options

Police say they arrested a pair of Guelph teenagers in relation to a boat arson back in April.

On April 26, a fire was reported at a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police said thick smoke was seen coming from a boat in the parking lot. After the blaze was put out, authorities said fire officials with the Guelph Fire Department found an empty bottle of alcohol, a barbecue lighter and several rags.

The incident was caught on video.

Investigators arrested two boys on the weekend, and they have been charged with arson.

Both boys have court dates in July.