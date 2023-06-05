Wildfire risk for most of Nova Scotia expected to remain unusually high this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia may not be out of the woods when it comes to fighting wildfires. Although most are now considered under control in the province – with the exception of the blaze raging in Shelburne County, officials are predicting a long season ahead.

They say residents need to be prepared.

“If they were complacent or didn’t really understand the risks and impacts wildfire can have on a community,” says Forest Protection Manger Scott Tingley, “here it is, it’s in our backyard.

Premier Tim Houston hopes all residents have learned the importance of fire safety and checking in on burning restrictions.

“This has been an educational experience for a lot of Nova Scotians around the province in the dangers of forest fires and the need to be safe and smart in the woods,” says Houston.

He says there will be a full debrief on the wildfires and their causes.

“I haven’t seen anything that suggests in any way that the response was lacking, was slow, any of those things,” says Houston.

He points to the quick and efficient actions of those on the front lines, including the crews in charge of helicopters, which doused the flames with water.

“One of the helicopters was doing a fifty-second turnaround,” says Houston. “Fifty seconds to load that thing with water, drop it, and go back again.”

The premier isn’t ruling out future bans on travel and activities in the woods if the risk becomes too great.

“If we need to do it again,” says Houston. “We’ll do it again.”

Meantime, Natural Resources Canada is predicting an “above-average” wildfire season for mainland Nova Scotia and parts of Cape Breton as well as New Brunswick.

A wildfire warning remains in place for central and southern parts of Nova Scotia in July and August.

A forestry expert says we need need to learn to live with fire and plan accordingly.

“There are just places we shouldn’t be putting housing,” says assistant Dalhousie professor Alana Westwood. “There are certain kinds of forest ecosystems that are literally meant to burn, for example, ecosystems that are dominated by species called Jack Pine, their cones are opened by fire.”

Homeowners can minimize fire risk by keeping yards clean and trees pruned.

“Make sure you know you’ve got the most fire-smart possible shingles, siding and decking,” Westwood adds.

She also recommends forming a comprehensive evacuation plan with loved ones, which takes into account the various locations they may be located, like home or school, as well as a place to meet up.

Her number one tip is to stop further climate change by transitioning to low carbon and net zero as soon as possible.

“It’s important for people to know that we need to learn how to live with fire,” says Westwood. “Other places in the world have already been doing this for generations. It’s time for us to understand how serious this is.”