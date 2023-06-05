Crash between semi and car injures 3, closes Highway 1 in Kamloops overnight

See more sharing options

Three people were injured in a Highway 1 crash that prompted a lengthy closure early Monday.

Just after midnight, the Kamloops RCMP asked the public to avoid Highway 1 in Valleyview due to an investigation into a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan.

“Three people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has suffered significant injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP in a press release. “The cause of the collision and contributing factors remain under investigation.”

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Oriole Road from the west and Highland Road from the east, onto either Frontage Road or Valleyview Drive. It’s expected to re-open Monday at 8 a.m.