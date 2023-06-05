Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash between semi and car injures 3, closes Highway 1 in Kamloops overnight

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 11:02 am
FILE A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
FILE A police car with flashing lights. MR/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were injured in a Highway 1 crash that prompted a lengthy closure early Monday.

Just after midnight, the Kamloops RCMP asked the public to avoid Highway 1 in Valleyview due to an investigation into a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan.

“Three people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has suffered significant injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP in a press release. “The cause of the collision and contributing factors remain under investigation.”

Click to play video: 'One dead in multi semi-truck crash on Highway 1 near Hope'
One dead in multi semi-truck crash on Highway 1 near Hope

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Oriole Road from the west and Highland Road from the east, onto either Frontage Road or Valleyview Drive. It’s expected to re-open Monday at 8 a.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on BC
KamloopsKamloops RCMPSemi CrashValleyviewcrash injures 3RCMP Highway 1Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content