Fire in Waterloo claims life of 54-year-old woman, damages 3 homes

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old woman has died as a result of an overnight fire at a home near Mount Hope cemetery, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the fire at a home near Graham and Waterloo streets was reported at around midnight between Sunday and Monday. The blaze also damaged two surrounding homes.

Three people were taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment but the woman was unable to survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Two men, ages 58 and 30, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.