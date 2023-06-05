Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to 8-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 9:28 am
The Montreal Canadiens have signed Cole Caufield to eight-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal, which will pay the 22-year-old winger an average annual salary of US$7.85 million, runs through the 2030-31 season.

Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in February.

Despite missing nearly half the season, Caufield led the Canadiens in goals for the second consecutive year, tied with Nick Suzuki this season.

Montreal selected Caufield in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Since making his NHL debut in 2020-21, the forward has recorded 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 NHL games.

NHLHockeyMontreal CanadiensHABSHabs newsCole CaufieldMontreal Canadiens newsCole Caufield contract extensionCole Caufield extension
© 2023 The Canadian Press

