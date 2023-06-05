Forest fire smoke prompts air quality statement for Peterborough region

Send this page to someone via email

Persisting smoke from forest fires in northern Ontario and Quebec has prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality statement for the Peterborough area on Monday.

Environment Canada said the smoke, which began to descend in the region on Sunday, will contribute to fluctuating air quality and visibility for much of the region including Peterborough, Peterborough County, Bancroft, the City of Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton County.

“Poor air quality may persist through the day today and possibly into Tuesday for some areas,” Environment Canada said at 5:12 a.m. Monday.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

The weather agency said wildfire smoke can be harmful to health, even at low concentrations.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for June 5, 2023

People with lung ailments, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, or those working outdoors are advised to monitor for symptoms and drink plenty of water to help their bodies cope with the smoke.

“Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell,” the statement said.

“Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.”

The hazy sky continues on June 5, 2023 for the Peterborough area. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

Homeowners with an HVAC system are advised to use the highest-rated MERV filters in their systems, ideally rated 13 or higher, and set the fan to recirculate air constantly, or use a portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) cleaner.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable, Environment Canada said.

If outside, Environment Canada suggests a well-fitted respirator-type mask.

For more information on reducing health risks, Environment Canada suggests you visit wellnesstogether.ca or airhealth.ca.