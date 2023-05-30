Part of Highway 631 in northern Ontario closed as forest fire spreads

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a highway between the northern communities of White River and Hornepayne is closed due to a forest fire causing “extremely dangerous conditions” in the area.

Police have posted photos online showing heavy black smoke alongside Highway 631.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says there is currently an out-of-control wildfire burning 5.5 kilometres west of White River.

It says there’s another forest fire burning north of Highway 17, in the Kakakiwibik Esker Conservation Reserve, which is also out of control.

The province says there is a new wildfire burning six kilometres east of the town of Chapleau, Ont., that is not yet under control.

Several communities, including White River, Hornpayne, Chapleau and the city of Elliott Lake, have issued fire bans.