Arrest made in May storage locker break-in, theft spree: WPS

An arrest has been made in a storage locker break-in and theft spree from last month, Winnipeg police say.

In May, police say they began investigating a break and enter of several lockers in a storage facility in the 100 block of Archibald Street.

Through their investigation, officers identified two suspects believed to be involved, a man and a woman.

Police say the two knew each other and had leased separate lockers within the facility.

The incidents happened between May 19 and May 21. Police say the suspects broke into three lockers, stole the property inside and stored them in their lockers.

Additionally, police say the suspects broke into a fourth locker belonging to a non-profit organization, where they stole furniture and sold it to an unsuspecting buyer through an online posting.

On June 3, both of the suspects were arrested at their home in the 200 block of Toronto Street without incident.

A 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and charged. They both remain in custody.