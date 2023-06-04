Highway 10 closed after Caledon, Ont. crash leaves 2 with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in critical condition and a third is in serious condition after a crash in Caledon, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday that Highway 10 was closed northbound at its intersection with Forks of the Credit Road. The closure was as a result of a serious collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News three patients were rushed to hospitals. Two were in critical condition and a third serious, medics said.

Highway 10 was subsequently closed in both directions for police to investigate.

Police have not yet shared details of how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.