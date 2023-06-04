Kelowna, B.C.’s Bankhead Store catches fire Sunday morning

Emergency crews are responding to the Bankhead Store in Kelowna, B.C., after it went up in flames Sunday morning.
The store is located on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive South. Pictures shared online show large plums of smoke coming from the convenience store.
The blaze was reported early Sunday morning and crews have currently blocked off the road between Richmond Street and Burtch Road.
Trending Now
Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and will update this story when more information becomes available.
More on Canada
- China nearly hitting U.S. warship is ‘clearly provocative’: ex-navy head
- Singh says NDP won’t trigger election over Johnston, interference. Why?
- Why Danielle Smith says she will try ‘persuading’ Trudeau on climate goals
- ‘I will not bend’: B.C. MP Jenny Kwan says she won’t allow China to erase history
Comments