Headline link
Fire

Kelowna, B.C.’s Bankhead Store catches fire Sunday morning

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 12:33 pm
A fire has broken out at the Bankhead Store in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A fire has broken out at the Bankhead Store in Kelowna. Facebook
Emergency crews are responding to the Bankhead Store in Kelowna, B.C., after it went up in flames Sunday morning.

The store is located on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive South. Pictures shared online show large plums of smoke coming from the convenience store.

A picture shared online of the fire at the Bankhead Store. View image in full screen
A picture shared online of the fire at the Bankhead Store. Facebook

The blaze was reported early Sunday morning and crews have currently blocked off the road between Richmond Street and Burtch Road.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and will update this story when more information becomes available.

