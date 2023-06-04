Kelowna, B.C.’s Bankhead Store catches fire Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are responding to the Bankhead Store in Kelowna, B.C., after it went up in flames Sunday morning.

The store is located on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive South. Pictures shared online show large plums of smoke coming from the convenience store.

View image in full screen A picture shared online of the fire at the Bankhead Store. Facebook

The blaze was reported early Sunday morning and crews have currently blocked off the road between Richmond Street and Burtch Road.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and will update this story when more information becomes available.