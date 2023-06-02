Menu

Crime

Police investigating after airsoft gun reportedly shot from vehicle in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:51 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after receiving a report that someone was shooting what appeared to be an airsoft gun from a vehilce in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday in the Father Tobin Road and Bramalea Road area.

Police said officers received reports that someone was shooting a possible airsoft gun from a vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle fled the area.

According to police, the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run in the Sandalwood Heights and Torbram Road area.

Police said no injuries had been reported.

