Brandon cops arrest man accused of sexual assault on 11-year-old

A 20-year-old man is in custody facing a number of sex crimes charges after being arrested by Brandon, Man., police early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called just before midnight with the report of an 11-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted by a man at his home.

The suspect was arrested just after 2 a.m. and was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said the victim and suspect know one another.