Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon cops arrest man accused of sexual assault on 11-year-old

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 2:05 pm
A Brandon police officer. View image in full screen
A Brandon police officer. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year-old man is in custody facing a number of sex crimes charges after being arrested by Brandon, Man., police early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called just before midnight with the report of an 11-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted by a man at his home.

The suspect was arrested just after 2 a.m. and was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said the victim and suspect know one another.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period'
Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period
Sexual AssaultSexual Interferencecrime in ManitobaBrandon PoliceBrandon Police Servicechild sex assaultcrime in Brandon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers