One suspect in custody, second still wanted by London police after downtown shooting

One man has been arrested and a second is still wanted by police following a reported shooting late Wednesday in the downtown.

London police say they received multiple 911 calls at around 8 p.m. Wednesday related to what was believed to be gunshots near the 100-block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.

Once at the scene, police say they found evidence that a firearm had been discharged, but no injuries or damages were reported. Using video surveillance footage, police say they positively identified two suspects.

Using the positive I.D., one residence was searched, and a suspect was arrested. During the search, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and silencer were found, police say.

A 22-year-old London man is in custody facing two gun-related charges.

Lucas Townend, 22, of London, has yet to be located. He is facing multiple gun-related charges.

Police say if Townend is seen, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.