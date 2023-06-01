Menu

Economy

Calgary-based Suncor cutting 1,500 jobs by end of year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 6:06 pm
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Suncor on Thursday said is would lay off 1,500 workers by the end of 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Suncor on Thursday said is would lay off 1,500 workers by the end of 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is cutting 1,500 jobs by the end of the year in an effort to reduce costs and improve the company’s lagging performance.

The Calgary-based energy company says employees were informed in an email this afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Oil and Gas Suncor Job Cuts Calgary energy Suncor job cuts Calgary Suncor Suncor jobs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

