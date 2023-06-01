Calgary-based Suncor cutting 1,500 jobs by end of year

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is cutting 1,500 jobs by the end of the year in an effort to reduce costs and improve the company’s lagging performance.
The Calgary-based energy company says employees were informed in an email this afternoon.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.
