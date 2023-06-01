Menu

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Body of Edmonton man found west of city, death deemed as homicide

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 1, 2023 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Mistaken identity in Londonderry homicide believed to be linked to 2 other deaths in north Edmonton'
Mistaken identity in Londonderry homicide believed to be linked to 2 other deaths in north Edmonton
WATCH: A sad update related to a string of homicides in Edmonton, where police believe a case of mistaken identity was behind the death of a young man in the Londonderry. Investigators have released new video of the suspect and people of interest they believe are involved. As Morgan Black explains how the case is linked the car shooting deaths of two other people in March – Apr 11, 2023
The body of an Edmonton man was found west of the city this weekend and his death has been deemed a homicide, according to RCMP.

Police said on May 27, Parkland RCMP received a call that someone had found a body in a rural area near Duffield and Paul First Nation, about 45 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The remains underwent an autopsy where it was determined the death was a homicide, according to RCMP.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Patrick Couterielle-Boyd from Edmonton. Alberta RCMP said it is releasing the victim’s identity in hopes witnesses will come forward.

Trending Now

Couterielle-Boyd had no known ties to the area where he was found, said police.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information on the homicide to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

RCMPAlberta RCMPEdmonton crimeEdmontonEdmonton homicideAlberta HomicideParkland RCMPDuffield
