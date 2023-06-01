Body of Edmonton man found west of city, death deemed as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Edmonton man was found west of the city this weekend and his death has been deemed a homicide, according to RCMP.

Police said on May 27, Parkland RCMP received a call that someone had found a body in a rural area near Duffield and Paul First Nation, about 45 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The remains underwent an autopsy where it was determined the death was a homicide, according to RCMP.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Patrick Couterielle-Boyd from Edmonton. Alberta RCMP said it is releasing the victim’s identity in hopes witnesses will come forward.

Couterielle-Boyd had no known ties to the area where he was found, said police.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the homicide to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.