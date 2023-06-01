Menu

Canada

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suspend star receiver Lawler

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 5:11 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler will be riding the bench for the beginning of the CFL season.

The franchise announced Thursday that Lawler has been placed on the suspended list “pending resolution of matters related to his 2021 off-field incident.”

Officials from the Bombers provided little detail in their two-sentence announcement, other than to say another update is expected in three or four weeks.

Lawler, a star wide receiver for the team during his tenure, was signed back to the team in February on a three-year contract after one season away as an Edmonton Elk.

During his 2021-22 season with the Bombers, the player was arrested for drunk driving. At the time, Lawler was leading the CFL in receiving yards.

Following the incident, the Bombers informed the CFL office about Lawler’s arrest. Even before the CFL could decide whether or not to discipline him the team had suspended the player for one game.

“It was a selfish decision. Just a bad decision on my part that I knew better not to step in that car. I’m sorry to everyone out there,” Lawler told reporters at the time.

Lawler first joined the Blue Bombers in 2018 and went on to help the team win consecutive Grey Cup championships.

CFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersDrunk DrivingArrestSuspensionKenny Lawler
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

