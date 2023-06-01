Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Man killed in early morning Mission, B.C. house fire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 5:16 pm
Man killed in Mission, B.C. house fire
Mission's Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Ian Glasgow tells Global News about the extent of the damage to a local house after an early morning fire on Thurs. June 1, 2023. The home's sole occupant, despite the best efforts of first responders, died of his injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown
A man is dead after a devastating fire at a residential home in Mission, B.C., on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the property on 12th Avenue near Cedar Street. Firefighters were able to remove the home’s sole occupant, but the best efforts of first responders could not save him.

The man’s family members have been notified and are receiving support, according to a Thursday statement from the Mission RCMP.

Mounties are now investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown, as the BC Coroners Service conducts its own fact-finding investigation into the man’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

About 20 firefighters fought the fire on Thursday morning, with additional support from crews in Abbotsford.

“There’s damage throughout the structure. This was fully involved,” Mission Fire Rescue Service Asst. Chief Ian Glasgow said in an interview. “On arrival we had flames showing on all levels of the building.”

The fire is currently believed to have started in the basement. Investigators will remain at the home throughout the day to find out more, Glasgow said.

