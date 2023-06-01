Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Toronto FC fined for rowdy fan behaviour during Canadian Championship match

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 3:35 pm
Canada Soccer’s disciplinary panel has fined Toronto FC an undisclosed amount money in connection with rowdy fan behaviour during a Canadian Championship game against CF Montreal on May 9 at BMO Field.

Canada Soccer said the team failed to comply with the safety and security standards demanded by the match.

TFC issued permanent bans to four supporters after fights broke out in the stands during a 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Following the final whistle, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye had to be restrained on the field from going after some abusive TFC fans in the south stand.

Video posted on social media showed a fan throwing a megaphone on the field in Kaye’s direction.

CF Montreal responded by banning visiting Toronto fans from a May 13 MLS rematch at Saputo Stadium, closing the visiting supporters’ section.

Montreal won the second game 2-0.

SportsSoccerMLSToronto FCCanada SoccerTFCCF MontrealTFC finedToronto FC fined
© 2023 The Canadian Press

