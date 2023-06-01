Calgary marks Bike Month with e-bike transit pilot

Send this page to someone via email

CTrain riders will be getting some help for the final stretch of their commute in June.

The City of Calgary announced a new pilot program pairing e-bike providers and two LRT stations – Franklin and Canyon Meadows – for Bike Month.

Thirty bikes will be available at each station, with Bird Canada and Neuron agreeing to give riders who start at the stations their first 10 minutes free.

The city’s transportation department hopes to gain a better understanding of the demand for shared e-bikes in more suburban settings.

2:54 City report questions use of turnstiles for safety on Calgary Transit

“If we see a large interest in the number of people who take advantage of this program, we could potentially expand to more transit stations in the coming years,” Erin Felker, a transportation planner with the city, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Commuters will need to use the company’s apps to access the service. Bird Canada e-bikes will be at the Canyon Meadows station on the Red Line and Neuron will service the Franklin station on the Blue Line.

View image in full screen Neuron e-bikes sit outside Calgary’s Franklin LRT station on June 1, 2023. The City of Calgary launched a pilot program with Neuron and Bird Canada to gauge the demand for e-bikes in more suburban areas. Global News

E-bike education

With more private e-bikes and e-scooters hitting streets and paths, the City of Calgary also launched a safety awareness campaign.

An education specialist with the city’s mobility safety department said the increase in e-bikes and e-scooters was welcome, but brings some “growing concerns around safety for those riding electronic devices and other pathway users.”

“As our pathway network grows, there will always remain spaces where people who cycle, walk and wheel must safely share the space,” Jacquelyn Oriold said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

According to city bylaws, cyclists on city pathways must:

Keep to a maximum speed of 20 km/h, unless otherwise posted.

Use an audible signal like a bell when overtaking another pathway user.

Bicycle riders and passengers under 18 must wear a bicycle helmet.

Bicycle helmets must also be worn by all riders and passengers of electric or power-assist bicycles.

“E-Bikes are heavier and can travel at higher speeds so it’s really important to keep an eye on your speed when riding one,” Oriold said.