Regina man charged after attempt to steal vehicles on Lewvan Drive

A man has been charged with robbery following a midday string of attempts to steal vehicles, according to Regina police.

On Wednesday around 10:50 a.m., Regina police were called to the 1300 block of Edward Street after a report that a man trying to enter homes and vehicles in the area.

While en route, officers learned the man was on Lewvan Drive near 7th Avenue.

Witnesses told police the suspect had approached a vehicle, told the driver he had a weapon and then attempted to enter the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then drove away but not before another citizen in the area left their vehicle to help.

Wild scene on Lewvan today 📸 Dan N Tamara [Facebook] pic.twitter.com/wipVNRzQ8Y — Just Bins (@JustBins) May 31, 2023

Once the citizen came to help, however, the suspect went to the driver’s seat of the vehicle and assaulted the driver.

Police located the suspect on Lewvan Drive near 4th Avenue.

Police say they saw the suspect stopping vehicles in traffic and pulling on door handles. Police provided verbal commands to the suspect but he was uncooperative.

He was then pepper sprayed, and taken into custody, as well as to the hospital.

James Chevrier, a 41-year-old from Regina, has been charged with robbery and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Chevrier made his first court appearance on these charges Thursday morning.