Brandon police chief announces retirement after 3 decades on force

Brandon, Man.’s police chief is calling it a day after 33 years with the city’s police and six in the service’s top job.

In a statement Wednesday, Wayne Balcaen announced his upcoming retirement, with his last day on the job set for June 23.

“It has been an immense honor and a privilege to serve my city and my great fortune to lead the police service in the capacity of chief,” Balcaen said.

“I retire knowing that Brandon is in great hands with an outstanding police service continuing to be committed to community safety with employees who hold strong our values of professionalism, respect and integrity.”

Balcaen has been a resident of the Wheat City for more than 50 years.