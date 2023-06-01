‘Recruited’: Victoria-area parents warned of possible pathways to teen gang involvement

Send this page to someone via email

Parents in the Greater Victoria School District are being warned in a letter about dangerous activities among youth in the area that could possibly lead to gang involvement.

The Tuesday letter says a small group of teens between 15 and 17 — and some even younger — have engaged in risky business. Correspondence with local police, it adds, further reveals that youth are often “recruited” to sell items like vaping products and high-end clothing.

“Through this process, (they) become indebted to the recruiter which leads to other activities of concern,” the letter states.

“Additionally, it was shared there has been an increase in violence, drug dealing, and weapons related offenses including the use of imitation firearms and knives among youth [sic].”

According to Greater Victoria School District Supt. Deb Whitten, the letter was sent out of an “abundance of caution” and does not refer to any specific incident within the district.

“Regional police departments recently shared information with Districts, including independent schools, in the South Island Region about gang recruitment and increased youth violence,” she wrote in a Wednesday statement.

“This letter was sent to provide families with information and possible supports if they notice any concerning behaviour with their child.”

Global News obtained copies of the letter from Spectrum Community School in Saanich and Victoria High School, both signed by their respective principals.

They state that “gang-associated behaviour” is displayed and distributed through social media.

School administrators are asking parents to report any strange behaviour or the sudden appearance of unexplained possessions, to police, their school or a community service provider. All of the district’s high schools will be “addressing school and community safety” before summer vacation begins, the letter states.

In an interview, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said the letter sent to parents on Vancouver Island is “very real to what we’ve experienced.” The RCMP’s anti-gang education program has visited more than 100 schools and community centres across the province, she added, and it’s clear that gang violence is not a problem restricted to the Lower Mainland.

“Where’s there’s drugs, there’s a gang influence,” she told Global News.

“It’s hard enough growing up and when you’re faced with new complexities such as social media and the ability of gangs to connect with youth and recruit, it’s extremely important we have this information.”

The RCMP’s education programs warns youth of the risks of gang activity and the kinds of activities that serve as a gateway to gang membership, while equipping parents and other people with “influence” over youth with information that can empower them to make good choices.

Recruitment can often can be, and has been, as “simple” as selling vape products for someone higher on the chain in a gang, then being told you’ve sold the product for too little and must now sell something else, like drugs, said Winpenny.

Resources for parents, youth, community groups, schools and anyone who is involved with gangs and needs support finding a way out are available on the CFSEU-BC website.