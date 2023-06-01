Woman facing arson charge after fire on porch of Niagara Falls home

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Falls, Ont. woman has been charged in an arson investigation tied to a small blaze at a residence in the city centre Sunday.

Niagara police believe the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on the front porch of an unoccupied home on Bridge Street near Chrysler Avenue.

No injuries were reported after firefighters doused the blaze. Damage to the residence was minor, estimated at only about $2,000.

“The initial investigation determined that a person was seen running from the scene shortly after the fire began,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in an email.

The 47-year-old woman, identified in a release, was arrested Wednesday and is facing a single arson charge.

