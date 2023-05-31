Menu

Health

Niagara Health says overnight urgent care closures permanent this time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 3:14 pm
An image of the entrance to a hospital building. View image in full screen
Niagara Health says it will cease overnight operations at its urgent care centres in Port Colborne and Fort Erie beginning in July 2023. Google Maps
Niagara Health says its urgent care centres in Port Colborne and Fort Erie will no longer operate overnight as it faces physician staff shortages.

President and CEO Lynn Guerriero said Wednesday in a statement that the hospital network has made the decision in order to keep its three emergency departments operating in Welland, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

She says Niagara Health’s emergency department physician group had warned that in the coming months the ERs would have been short 274 physician shifts.

The urgent care centres will close from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily beginning July 5.

A spokesperson says the decision is considered permanent at this time, as Niagara Health doesn’t believe the staff shortages will be resolved any time soon.

Niagara Health’s decision comes one day before the ER in Minden, Ont., is set to close permanently, with Haliburton Highlands Health Services transferring all emergency services to its Haliburton site, about 25 kilometres away.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

