Halifax wildfire partially contained, but ‘far from being out of the woods’

Send this page to someone via email

Crews have partially contained an out-of-control wildfire burning in the Halifax area, but officials warn there’s a lot of work left to do.

In an update Thursday morning, David Steeves, a technician of forest resources with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said the fire in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area is about 50 per cent contained.

“So that is a little bit of bright news, but that being said, we are far from being out of the woods,” said Steeves.

“Just because we do have a level of percentage containment does not mean that the … importance of safety in this situation has lowered.”

The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in the Tantallon area, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax, and has since grown to about 837 hectares. The fire has destroyed about 200 buildings, including 150 homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 16,400 people.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday evening, the evacuation order for the Indigo Shores subdivision was lifted. However, Halifax Regional Municipality said people must remain on alert because the fire is still active in the area and residents are on a 30-minute evacuation notice for now.

View image in full screen A map of the evacuation areas in Halifax as of Thursday morning. Halifax Regional Municipality

Steeves said although the fire is partially contained, it is still considered to be out of control and the hot, dry weather continues to pose a challenge.

“We do not want to give a false sense of security so that folks think, ‘Well, everything is great in this particular area.’ That is not the reality,” he said.

“The reality is that we are still dealing with a very, very volatile situation.”

1:14 Nova Scotia wildfires: Video shows skies filled with smoke from Tantallon fire

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 33 degrees in the Halifax area. The high temperature coupled with low humidity leads to “crossover,” said Steeves – an indicator of extreme fire activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Crossover means the fine fuels – leaves, twigs, and other things littering the forest floor – are extremely dry, making the fire easier to spread.

“We are looking at possible extremely fast and aggressive spread rates for firefighters on the ground,” Steeves said.

Some hope could be coming later this week – there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers Friday, with rain forecasted for Friday evening through the weekend.

*PRELIMINARY* look at possible rainfall totals this weekend into early next week. 💻📋 Data from 00z GDPS. 🌧️ Forecasters are crunching these numbers closely. Check your official alerts and forecasts at https://t.co/danVA9qHVI. #NSStorm #NSfires pic.twitter.com/mRl4vyLumV — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) June 1, 2023

While Steeves said any precipitation is “going to be a gift,” it’s not just about the precipitation – it’s about how it falls.

“If you get a heavy downpour, take for instance, it doesn’t have the chance to percolate through the soil, so it will just run down into the lowest level without affecting all of the fuels,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, a really slow, consistent rain over an extended period of time is what, optimally, we would like to find.”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said crews spent a relatively quiet Wednesday night patrolling the affected areas for flare-ups and hot spots.

He said priorities for Thursday continue to be flare-up control, as well as ensuring firefighter safety.

“It’s going to be a very hot day today. Our folks are working very, very hard, as they have been all week, so we’ll be watching for their health and wellness and taking care of them every way that we can,” he said.

3 out-of-control wildfires

The Halifax-area blaze is one of three wildfires burning out of control in the province.

A fire in Shelburne, one of the largest in the province’s history, last measured at around 17,600 hectares, according to Nova Scotia’s wildfire dashboard. That fire has destroyed about 50 homes and forced 5,000 people to evacuate.

There are now both recommended and mandatory evacuation areas and late Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health announced that all patients at Shelburne’s Roseway Hospital have been evacuated “due to threat of the encroaching wildfires.”

“Fifteen inpatients are being transferred to South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater and Fishermen’s Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg,” Nova Scotia Health said in a statement. “Some patients were transferred to sites inside and outside of Western Zone while others were discharged.”

Story continues below advertisement

And a much smaller wildfire that started Monday in nearby Pubnico now measures at around 147 hectares.

On Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston said the province has asked the federal government for a “comprehensive” support package to help with fighting the fires.

The long list of requests include military firefighters, ignition specialists, firefighting equipment and supplies — including 12 4×4 trucks and four helicopters.

In terms of longer-term needs, Houston said he has also asked for financial support for modular housing for those who have lost their homes. As well, the province is looking for skilled trades personnel from the military and exemptions for temporary foreign workers to help re-build.

1:05 Nova Scotia wildfires: Suggestion that province hasn’t asked for help is ‘hurtful’

While a specific cause of the fires are still unknown, DNRR officials believe they were caused by people, as are most wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has issued a total burn ban across the province, and the province also implemented a ban on travel and activity in the woods.

Houston said Thursday that effective immediately, anyone who burns in the province could be subject to a fine of $25,000.

More to come.