Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vandals target Pride flags at Ladner church for 4th time

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 11:02 pm
For the fourth time since 2019, someone has targeted Pride flags at the Ladner United Church. View image in full screen
For the fourth time since 2019, someone has targeted Pride flags at the Ladner United Church. Ladner United Church
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On the eve of Pride month, vandals have yet again defaced Pride flags at Delta’s Ladner United Church.

It’s the fourth time someone has targeted Pride flags at the church at 48th Avenue and Garry Street.

“The first reaction is anger and shock, and then that subsides. We’re not going to stop, that’s all I can say,” John Clement, chair of the church’s leadership council, told Global News.

Clement said the office manager arrived at the church around 9 a.m. to find black paint splattered over two windows behind which the flags were hanging.

Black paint can be seen splashed over a Pride flag behind glass at the Ladner United Church on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Black paint can be seen splashed over a Pride flag behind glass at the Ladner United Church on Wednesday.

“This is the first time they have damaged the building. This is more of an attack on the whole building,” he said, adding he was “absolutely” certain the flags were the targets.

Story continues below advertisement

After previous attacks, the flags were moved indoors, but Celment said the church had been preparing to move them outside on June 1 to mark Pride month.

“Somebody struck early,” he said.

“The three previous times they were outside, and people either spray-painted big black blobs on two of them. The third one somebody … slashed it.”

That most recent attack, in July 2022, was caught on camera. A man appearing to be between the ages of 50 and 60 years old with a bandana covering his face can be seen using a sharp-edged pole to slash at the flag hanging in the church entryway.

Click to play video: 'Pride flag damaged at Ladner Church'
Pride flag damaged at Ladner Church

The two prior attacks came just 12 days apart in June 2019. 

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to Delta police for an update on the investigation into this and the three prior incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Clement said staff spent the day cleaning up the black paint, and that the church plans to proudly fly the flags despite the vandal’s attempts to target them.

He said the church welcomes differences of opinion, but not violence.

“It is frustrating, but in a way, after four times you get resigned. We’re proclaiming the gospel of love the way we see it,” he said.

“We have no problem with anybody not agreeing. We prefer they picketed, or wrote letters to the editor, or made it clear — come and talk with us.”

More on Crime
Pride MonthLadnerladner united churchpride flag defacedladner homophobialadner pride flagladner pride flag defaced
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers