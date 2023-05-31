Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 more men charged in death of man found in 2020 Edmonton fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspicious death in Edmonton’s Balwin neighbourhood'
Suspicious death in Edmonton’s Balwin neighbourhood
First responders were called to Edmonton's Balwin neighbourhood Sunday evening for what initially thought to be a fire call. But as Sarah Ryan explains, police are now investigating a suspicious death. – Jan 27, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police said Wednesday that two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2020 death of Aaron Watt.

On Jan. 26, 2020, what started as reports of a fire in a back alley turned into a suspicious death investigation when Edmonton police were called by firefighters at around 10 p.m.

Homicide detectives found the body of a man in the driveway of a property that was slated for demolition. That man was later identified as 24-year-old Watt.

The manner of death was deemed to be a homicide.

The cause of death, which was previously withheld for investigative reasons, was a gunshot wound.

Colin James Lepretre, 29, who was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, was charged with second-degree murder. That has since been changed to first-degree murder.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said Wednesday that Faron Paul Howse, 37, was arrested April 14, 2022, and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, and indignity to a dead body.

EPS also said that Brandon Jordan Dumais, 29, was arrested Sept. 15, 2022, and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, and indignity to a dead body.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeMurderFirst Degree MurderEdmonton fireEdmonton homicideEdmonton murderindignity to a dead bodyAaron Watt
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers