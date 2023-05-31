2 more men charged in death of man found in 2020 Edmonton fire

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Wednesday that two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2020 death of Aaron Watt.

On Jan. 26, 2020, what started as reports of a fire in a back alley turned into a suspicious death investigation when Edmonton police were called by firefighters at around 10 p.m.

Homicide detectives found the body of a man in the driveway of a property that was slated for demolition. That man was later identified as 24-year-old Watt.

The manner of death was deemed to be a homicide.

The cause of death, which was previously withheld for investigative reasons, was a gunshot wound.

Colin James Lepretre, 29, who was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, was charged with second-degree murder. That has since been changed to first-degree murder.

Police said Wednesday that Faron Paul Howse, 37, was arrested April 14, 2022, and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, and indignity to a dead body.

EPS also said that Brandon Jordan Dumais, 29, was arrested Sept. 15, 2022, and charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, and indignity to a dead body.