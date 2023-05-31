Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Peterborough man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash linked to overdoses: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 4:17 pm
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man with manslaughter following a crash just east of the city in August 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man with manslaughter following a crash just east of the city in August 2022. NSD
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces manslaughter and drug-related charges following an investigation into a fatal crash east of the city in August 2022.

The Aug. 20 crash happened along the 10th Line in Douro-Dummer Township when Peterborough County OPP located a vehicle in a ditch.

READ MOREDriver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

Police say a driver and a passenger were found “in distress. Officers managed to successfully administer naloxone to the passenger. The 32-year-old male driver from Peterborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP on Wednesday revealed following the crash, officers had launched a fatal drug overdose investigation. On Tuesday investigators made an arrest.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man faces charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and other drugs).

OPP Const. Dan Gay confirms with Global News the man charged was not the passenger in the vehicle.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

OPP said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information can call the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips via the  Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimehere.ca.

Ontario announces $1.1M to fund Peterborough area detox and treatment site
