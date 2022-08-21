Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP say one person has died and another was injured following a crash east of Peterborough on Saturday evening.
Around 7:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 10th Line in Douro-Dummer Township.
OPP say a vehicle with two people was found in a ditch. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The 10th Line was closed between Webster Road and Dummer-Asphodel Road while OPP investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It was the second fatal crash in Peterborough County on Saturday evening following a crash around 7 p.m. north in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
