Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP say one person has died and another was injured following a crash east of Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 10th Line in Douro-Dummer Township.

OPP say a vehicle with two people was found in a ditch. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The 10th Line was closed between Webster Road and Dummer-Asphodel Road while OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal crash in Peterborough County on Saturday evening following a crash around 7 p.m. north in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.