Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 9:08 am
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Douro-Dummer Township claimed the life of the driver on Aug. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Douro-Dummer Township claimed the life of the driver on Aug. 20, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP say one person has died and another was injured following a crash east of Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 10th Line in Douro-Dummer Township.

Read more: 1 dead following County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say a vehicle with two people was found in a ditch. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The 10th Line was closed between Webster Road and Dummer-Asphodel Road while OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal crash in Peterborough County on Saturday evening following a crash around 7 p.m. north in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
