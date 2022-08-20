1 dead following County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person dead following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on County Road 507 just north of County Road 36 (Flynn’s Turn).

OPP say a southbound vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

Police say County Road 507 will be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

COLLISION: County Rd 507 #TrentLakes: the road is closed in both directions between County Rd 36 and County Rd 503 following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/mshOJChj7y — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 20, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.