Traffic

1 dead following County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 8:44 pm
Peterborough County OPP say one person is dead following a crash on County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Aug. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say one person is dead following a crash on County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Aug. 20, 2022. Global News

One person dead following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on County Road 507 just north of County Road 36 (Flynn’s Turn).

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following County 30 crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

OPP say a southbound vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

Police say County Road 507 will be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Fatal Crash tagPeterborough County OPP tagTrent Lakes tagMunicipality of Trent Lakes tagCounty Road 507 tag

