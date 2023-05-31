Pride Month set to kick off in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

June marks the beginning of Pride Month in Saskatchewan, and a number of events will be taking place in Regina.

Pride Month is held every June and is meant to celebrate and show support for the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community.

Queen City Pride will be holding its annual Pride Festival from June 2-11.

The QCPride Awards Gala will take place at the Hotel Saskatchewan on Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. The annual QCPride Awards Gala celebrates and honors the achievements, resilience and diversity of Regina’s 2SLGBTQQIA+community

“It is a powerful reminder of the progress made and the continued work needed to create a more inclusive and affirming society for all gender and sexual identities,” the Queen City Pride website reads.

One of the biggest events of the month will take on June 10, in the form of the annual Pride Parade.

“The first Pride Marches took place on the sidewalk because organizers were refused a permit,” Queen City Pride explained. “Participants wore masks and bags to cover their faces and protect their identities. Today’s Pride Parades continue to be an important place to make our community’s presence known.”

“The fight for 2SLGBTQQIA+ rights and equity is still alive and Pride is just one of the many ways in which we bring attention to these important issues.”

More than 4,000 participants are expected in the parade.

Directly afterward, OUT in the Park will take place at the bandstand area.

“This year’s OUT in the Park will feature two stages with live performances, our Pride Marketplace, food trucks, a kids’ area and beer gardens,” Queen City Pride said.

On June 10, those looking for a night out can enjoy the Pride After Dark series, featuring drag icon Kerri Colby, as seen on Rue Paul’s Drag Race.

Walking through Regina’s downtown streets, people will also notice Pride flags and banners hung throughout. Many major roads such as Albert Street and Broad Street will draw focus to the Pride movement.

The month will culminate on June 27, which is regarded as World Pride Day across the globe.

For more information on upcoming Pride events, visit the Queen City Pride website.