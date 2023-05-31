Suspicious man enters female washroom at Maples Collegiate, police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are investigating an incident where a suspicious man entered the female washroom at Maples Collegiate in Winnipeg on Monday.

Police say officers met with the school officials and learned that an unknown man in his late teens or early 20s entered the school and went into a female washroom.

The man then confronted a few girls when they entered the washroom but they quickly left and reported him to the school.

Police say the suspect had fled before they arrived and none of the students were physically injured.

Families of the students at the school and the surrounding schools were notified about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-TIPS (8477).