Hundreds of cyclists show up for Natasha Fox memorial ride on College Drive

Hundreds of cyclists gathered in Saskatoon for a memorial ride Wednesday in memory of Natasha Fox who was struck by a cement truck while riding her bike last week.

Riders gathered at The Bowl on campus at 4 p.m. and rode up and down College Drive, stopping and ringing their bells where Fox was struck on the corner of Wiggins Avenue. A moment of silence followed.

View image in full screen Cyclists rode College Drive in honour of Natasha Fox, who was killed on the corner of Wiggins Avenue while riding her bike Wednesday. Slavo Kutas- Gates Guarin

Fox, 33, was a wife and a mother. She also was a Saskatoon Catholic school teacher and wrestled for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Co-organizer Shoshanna Green said she didn’t know Fox personally but said she felt compelled to do something.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about her family, I read the stories, I read about her husband and children and I just wanted to do something to show them the community is behind them,” she said.

View image in full screen Cyclists rang their bells in honour of Fox. Slavo Kutas- Global News

“As much as this was an accident, I think there is more that can be done to protect cyclists,” Green said. “This is about supporting infrastructure that supports the community and protects the community and that is what this is about for me – trying to build a safe and inclusive community where we can go out and come home from the day and be safe.

“We live in a bigger city and don’t always feel connected to each other and this is showing how connected and how people care about each other and it makes me proud to live here.”

