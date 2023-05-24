Saskatoon cyclist dies after being hit by cement truck

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Roads are closed in Saskatoon where a 33-year-old woman died after being hit by a cement truck while riding her bike.

The crash happened at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue near the University of Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon police officers have traffic restrictions in place while they investigate the scene.

Eastbound traffic on University Bridge is being diverted southbound onto Clarence Avenue.

Preston Avenue is barricaded, preventing westbound traffic onto College Drive.

Access to College Drive from University Drive, Munroe Avenue, Wiggins Avenue/Road, Bottomley Avenue, and Cumberland Avenue.

Police will update the public when the restrictions are lifted.