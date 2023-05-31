Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in broad based decline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 11:45 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline led by losses in the base metal, energy and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 207.60 points at 19,532.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 268.91 points at 32,773.87. The S&P 500 index was down 37.04 points at 4,168.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 111.98 points at 12,905.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.59 cents US compared with 73.54 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 83 cents at US$68.63 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.90 at US$1,989.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$3.64 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

