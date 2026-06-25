Renovations complete on 882 affordable housing units in Edmonton

Upgrades and renovations to hundreds of affordable housing units in Edmonton are now complete.
A total of 882 units across 11 sites in the city underwent repairs over the past three years.
The renovations were funded back in 2023 from a $12.8 million contribution from the federal government, with the city kicking in an additional $10.5 million.
In a release, the city said the money is part of an agreement to repair social housing on city-owned land.
Residents of these units spend no more than 30 per cent of their income on rent — a deep subsidy that allows low-income households to afford groceries and other basic living expenses.
“We worked really hard to make sure every dollar and every dollar of investment counted for the future,” said Civida CEO Bree Claude.
Civida is an affordable housing management company that oversees operations at these and other sites in the city.
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The announcement of the completion took place at one of Civida’s complexes in the southeast community of Richfield, in the Mill Woods area.
The townhomes were originally built back in the 1960s and 1970s.
Repairs included “foundation fixes, electrical upgrades, energy efficiency enhancements and accessibility improvements.”
A tour of one of the freshly renovated units showed replacements to hot water tanks and windows, along with upgrades to lighting and fixtures.
“Many folks who have been living in affordable housing can also have all the same modern amenities, all the same fixtures and great design that new affordable housing looks like as well,” said Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack.
Knack said there is still a great need for total units of affordable housing and that funding continues to be the biggest barrier.
He added that building new should not mean neglecting what already exists.
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“It is still far more economical to say, ‘Let’s renovate existing housing instead of only building new housing’ (but) you need both. It’s a both/and situation.” Knack said.
Claude said the average rent for these units is about $460 and is based on a renter’s income. She added turnover in existing units is very low and that refreshing the spaces helps give tenants a sense of pride.
“The team that’s here can tell you it was not an easy feat to be able to manage all the renovations,” Claude said.
“Our tenants were very patient, they were in it for the long game and now enjoying the results of the beautiful site.”
An additional $10.3 million went towards improvements to 1,076 mixed-income townhomes and apartments at 15 sites owned by HomeEd, Edmonton’s non-profit housing corporation.
At least half of those units rent at less than 80 per cent of market rates.
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