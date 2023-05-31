Regina sees rise in crime rates, says new police report

Send this page to someone via email

Crime rates in Regina have returned to pre-pandemic levels, as April’s report to the board of police commissioners shows increases in almost all crime categories.

The board of police commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the statistics.

Within the last year, there have been 990 crimes against people, compared with 854 in 2021-22, which is a 15 per cent increase.

Crimes against property have seen an increase of 12.4 per cent, with 3,500 incidents occurring within the last year.

Within this, thefts under $5,000 increased 15.7 per cent and incidents of mischief and willful damage have seen a massive increase of 42.7 per cent within the last year.

Notably, auto thefts have decreased by 6.3 per cent.

During the police commissioners’ meeting it was stated that despite the rise, crime rates are still lower than they were 10 years ago. However, they are reaching the same levels they were before the pandemic.

Police Chief Even Bray explains that the police service divides the city into three districts: the north district, the central district and the south district. He says the central district receives a higher number of police service calls than other areas because there are more social problems there.

“We know there’s a direct correlation between social issues like mental health, addictions, those types of things and police calls for service. So, knowing that is concentrated in the centre part of the city and our central district really equates to why we experience so much in that regard in that area,” says Bray.

Despite the rise in crime, Bray assures that the RPS is prepared.

“We’ve got some real extensive plans that we put in place every summer to ensure that we’ve got maximum number of police officers out there, knowing that we see some increases in some certain types of crime,” he says.

The board also placed a heavy emphasis on what residents can do to protect themselves from becoming victims of crime.

It was suggested that residents make sure all doors to houses, sheds and cars are locked, no valuables are visible, and their property is well-lit.

“Obviously, the Regina Police Service can’t be everywhere all the time. Property crime is very much based on opportunity and so we really encourage people to find ways to take those opportunities away when it comes to themselves and their personal belongings,” says Bray.

He also suggests that having a good relationship with your neighbours who can be very helpful in watching over each other’s properties.