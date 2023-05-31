Menu

Crime

Man stabbed outside Atwater metro station: police

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 6:55 am
SPVM View image in full screen
A man was stabbed in front of Atwater metro station early morning. Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Montreal early Wednesday.

At 3:20 a.m., a 911 call reported an injured man outside the Atwater metro station.

The 42-year-old victim suffered upper body injuries after being attacked with a sharp object. He was conscious when police arrived and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards in the Verdun neighbourhood. He has been brought into the police station for questioning.

According to police, a family conflict led to the attack.

