Man stabbed outside Atwater metro station: police

Montreal police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Montreal early Wednesday.

At 3:20 a.m., a 911 call reported an injured man outside the Atwater metro station.

The 42-year-old victim suffered upper body injuries after being attacked with a sharp object. He was conscious when police arrived and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards in the Verdun neighbourhood. He has been brought into the police station for questioning.

According to police, a family conflict led to the attack.