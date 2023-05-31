Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

How did Canada’s economy perform in Q1? StatCan to update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 6:47 am
Click to play video: 'How alarming is Canada’s household debt exceeding GDP?'
How alarming is Canada’s household debt exceeding GDP?
WATCH: How alarming is Canada’s household debt exceeding GDP?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada is set to release Wednesday its latest reading on how the economy fared in March, as well as for the first quarter of the year.

The federal agency’s preliminary estimate suggested real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent during the first three months of 2023.

However, after posting slight growth in February, Statistics Canada’s initial estimate released last month suggested the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in March.

The GDP report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision next week.

Trending Now

The central bank, which is focused on returning inflation to its two per cent target, paused its aggressive rate hiking cycle earlier this year.

However, governor Tiff Macklem has signalled that the Bank of Canada is still evaluating whether interest rates need to go higher to tame inflation which ticked higher in April.

Advertisement
More on Money
Statistics CanadaCanada NewsCanada economyGDPCanada GDPGross Domestic Producteconomy newsis canada in recessionEconomy of Canadastatcan gdpwhat is economy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers