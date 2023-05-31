Suspicious car fire in Saint-Michel prompts Montreal police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a vehicle in the Saint-Michel district early Wednesday.

At around 1:10 a.m., a 911 call reported a vehicle on fire in a residential driveway on 12th Avenue, near Jean-Rivard Street, northeast of downtown Montreal.

According to police, the fire was brought under control before spreading to the property. There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

No accelerants were found at the scene and police are looking for local surveillance cameras to help with the investigation, which has been taken over by the criminal arson squad.